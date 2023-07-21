Court to deliver judgment on 'side chick' case involving and 'sugar daddy' banker today

General News of Friday, 21 July 2023

Accra's High Court will deliver its judgment in a gripping legal battle involving Deborah Seyram Adablah, the plaintiff, who has taken legal action against Ernest Kwasi Nimako, the chief finance officer of a bank, for allegedly failing to fulfill an agreement to provide for her welfare.



According to graphic.com.gh during the previous court appearance on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, Justice Olivia Obeng Owusu ordered Deborah Seyram Adablah to surrender a Honda Civic vehicle worth GH¢120,000, which had been under dispute, to the Court Registrar.



The vehicle had been at the heart of the legal contention, and the court decided to retain possession until the case's final resolution.



Subsequently, the Court Registrar, with assistance from the Police, retrieved the vehicle from the plaintiff's residence.



Deborah Seyram Adablah filed her lawsuit on Monday, January 23, 2023, alleging that Ernest Kwasi Nimako, whom she referred to as her "sugar daddy," made several promises to her.



According to the plaintiff, Nimako agreed to purchase the car for her, cover her accommodation expenses for three years, provide a monthly stipend of GH¢3,000, marry her after divorcing his wife, and offer a lump sum to establish a business.



The plaintiff contends that although the car was initially registered in Nimako's name, he later reclaimed it, depriving her of its use after only one year.



Furthermore, she alleges that Nimako only fulfilled one year of accommodation expenses, despite promising to cover a three-year period.



In Justice Obeng Owusu's ruling, Ernest Kwasi Nimako was directed to submit all documents related to the disputed vehicle to the Registrar of the High Court.



Additionally, both parties were instructed to refrain from making any public statements concerning the case via social or traditional media.



The pending judgment has aroused keen interest from both parties, as it will determine the outcome of the case and address the allegations leveled by Deborah Seyram Adablah against Ernest Kwasi Nimako.



The court's decision is expected to elucidate the intricacies of the agreement between the involved parties and whether there was a breach.



The case has garnered public attention due to the nature of the claims and the involvement of a prominent financial figure. As the legal proceedings approach their conclusion, stakeholders are closely monitoring the developments in Accra's High Court.



The plaintiff seeks a court order directing the "sugar daddy" to transfer the car's title into her name and return the vehicle to her possession.



Additionally, she requests the court to compel the defendant to provide her with the agreed-upon lump sum to establish a business and support herself.



Furthermore, she is seeking a court order for the "sugar daddy" to fulfil his commitment to pay her outstanding two years' accommodation expenses.



The plaintiff also seeks compensation for her medical expenses, which she incurred as a result of a family planning treatment allegedly advised by the defendant to prevent pregnancy.



