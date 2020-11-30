Politics of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Court throws out disqualified Koranteng’s suit against EC

The disqualified ndependent Presidential Candidate, Kofi Koranteng

An application filed by Kofi Koranteng, who was disqualified from contesting the December 7 elections as Independent Presidential Candidate, has been thrown out by the Human Rights Division of the Accra High presided over by Justice Gifty Agyei-Addo.



Justice Agyei-Addo said the applicant’s rights to natural justice have not been violated and dismissed the application a day before Special Voting starts.



Mr. Koraneteng sued the Electoral Commission (EC) over allegations his administrative rights under Article 23 of the 1992 Constitution were violated by the elections management body.



But the court on Monday, November 30 dismissed the application, saying the complaint is not one that the regulation 7 (2) of the EC allows for an amendment.



According to the court, the applicant’s own affidavit in support of his case indicated that he has admitted to the kind of errors made per paragraph 11 of his affidavit.

