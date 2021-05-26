Court throws out Opuni’s stay of proceedings application

General News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

A stay of proceedings application filed by lawyers of former CEO of COCOBOD, Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni and two others, has been dismissed by the court.



They were asking the court to Stay its Proceedings pending notice of appeal against his dismissal of submission of no case.



The court presided over by Justice Clemence Jackson Honyenugah, a Justice of the Supreme Court, sitting with additional responsibility as a High Court judge ordered Dr Opuni to mount the docket and open his defence on June 3.



The court said the applicants have not demonstrated any exceptional or special circumstances for which the Court should exercise its discretion in their favour.



Dr Opuni was sued together with one Seidu Agongo, and Agricult Ghana Limited, beneficiaries of a supposed fraudulent contract from COCOBOB worth Forty-Three Million One Hundred and Twenty Thousand (Ghc43, 120,000).



They all pleaded not guilty to the charges and are each on a GH¢300,000 self-recognizance bail.