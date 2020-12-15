General News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Court the surest democratic option in resolving electoral dispute – HRG Centre

HRG wants aggrieved parties to go to court

The Human Rights and Governance Centre (HRG Centre) has called on the various political contestants to seek redress in the court in resolving any uncertainty surrounding the results of the 2002 elections.



” The HRG Centre wishes to remind the various contestants in the elections that the courts remain the last and the surest democratic option in resolving any election dispute, if all other legal means fail. What is very assuring is that the Supreme Court of Ghana has promised to resolve any 2020 presidential election dispute within 42 days



In a statement, the Centre condemned all acts of violence and urged security services to maintain the peace and security in the country.



“The Centre however notes with concern that the injuries and the shooting to death of some an unarmed citizen in certain constituencies by security personnel are regrettable. These issues must be investigated and the perpetrators held accountable in accordance with law.



” The HRG Centre calls on the security services to be evenhanded in maintaining the peace and security in the collective quest for stability and prosperity of Ghana.



HRG Centre also commended Ghanaians for a successful election.



” HRG Centre wishes to commend all Ghanaians for their role in the successful 2020 Ghana Elections.





