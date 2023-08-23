Court strikes out case against Christian Divine Church Chairman, Secretary

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Source: GNA

The Circuit Court in Tarkwa has struck out a case involving the Chairman of the Christian Devine Church (CDC), Apostle Ebenezer Boahen, and the Acting General Secretary, Pastor Samuel Awuah.



The two, who were allegedly charged for failing to pay the sum of over GHC100,000 meant to be the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributions of pastors in the church, have since settled the debt.



When the case was first presented in court by the SSNIT Prosecutor, Mr. Emmanuel Awuah, the accused persons and their counsel were absent.



The presiding judge, Mrs. Hathie Ama Manu, issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the accused persons with the explanation that criminal matters were personal; hence, the two were expected to be in court.



Pastor Awuah was present during the second hearing, and the court granted him bail in the sum of GHC50,000 with one surety, but Apostle Boahen failed to show up.



Reverend Samuel Kokobah, counsel for the accused persons, pleaded with the court to grant Apostle Boahen bail as he was ill, but the judge said she had not received a medical report from any health facility indicating the accused person was not well.



She added that the prosecutor handling the case had asked permission not to be in court and, therefore, his client cannot be granted bail.