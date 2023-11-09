Court slaps GH₵500 fine on Charles Bissue

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue, has been fined GHS500 by the Human Rights Court for his failure to take action in a case aimed at halting the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) from investigating and prosecuting him.



In June, Bissue initiated legal proceedings by filing a writ at the High Court in Accra with the objective of preventing the Office of the Special Prosecutor from pursuing a case against him.



The OSP had launched an investigation into allegations of corruption and corruption-related activities during Bissue's tenure as secretary of the IMCIM.



The OSP disclosed the imposition of the GHS500 fine against Charles Bissue on X, Wednesday, 8 November 2023.



Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to Wednesday, 15 November 2023.