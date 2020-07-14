General News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Court sets July 16 to rule on MP’s BVMS suit against EC

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the EC

An Accra High Court will on Thursday, July 16, 2020, decide whether or not to compel the Electoral Commission (EC) to provide Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Henry Norgbey, with some procurement information.



Ernest Henry Norgbey in March 2020, filed a suit in court to compel the EC to furnish him with some procurement information on the new Biometric Management System (BVMS).



His suit comes after the EC initially refused to furnish him with the information stating that “an applicant seeking to access information under this Act [Right to Information] shall pay the fee or charge approved by Parliament in accordance with the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2009 (Act 793).”



According to the Commission, fees and charges applicable for the said information are yet to be determined in accordance with the law hence the reason such information cannot be given out.



In the suit, the MP is seeking a declaration that the “refusal, failure or neglect” of the EC to furnish him with the information on the BVMS, violates his rights under Article 21 of the 1992 Constitution which guarantees the right to information.



He also wants to know the processes the EC adopted prior to contracting the services of Dr Ofori-Adjei, IT Consultant and Mr A. Akrofi, Procurement Consultant; and whether the said procurements were done in accordance with Part 6 of the Public Procurement Act among others.



Mr. Norgbey is also demanding “a copy of the award letter from the EC to Thales DIS in respect of the contract for the acquisition of hardware component of the new voter management system.”

