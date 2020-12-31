General News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Court sets January 5 to hear case involving National Security operative who shot journalist

Kola has been denied bail.

A circuit court in Accra has adjourned the case of the alleged shooting by a National Security operative, Collins Quarcoo, at the Ablekuma Central Collation Centre during the December 7, 2020 elections.



The Accra Circuit Court 4 has adjourned the case to January 5, 2021.



Accra-based Citi News reports that the prosecutor in the case, Inspector Eric Pobee, told the media that, “when the case adjourned to 29th December, unfortunately, the judge was not present. So, the case was adjourned to today [December 31, 2020]. Today when we came, we were told the judge is indisposed so the court has adjourned it to January 5, 2021. We are hoping that on the day, we will all come and then we’ll see the way forward.”



He added: “The suspect is in police custody. He was remanded into police custody and he is obeying the terms. The case is now here [Accra Circuit Court 4] so we have just started the case. We’ve not even entered into the case; we’ve not started trial. It is normal. Had it not been the condition of the judge, we should have progressed but hopefully, I know that God willing, things will be in order.”



Collins Quarcoo, also known as Kola, was arraigned for allegedly shooting Pius Asiedu Kwanin, a journalist with the Newswatch Ghana online portal, in the leg, and causing injury to some other persons at the Ablekuma Central Collation Centre on December 8.



Kola pleaded not guilty to all six counts of causing of unlawful harm when he first appeared in court on December 17, 2020.



Kola has been denied bail.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.