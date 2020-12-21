Crime & Punishment of Monday, 21 December 2020

Source: GNA

Court sentences welder for stealing

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a welder to a fine of GH¢2,400.00 for stealing several items belonging to a soldier.



In default, Abdul Razak Salifu, 38, would serve five years imprisonment in hard labour.



He admitted causing unlawful damage to the complainant’s doors and windows, unlawful entry and stealing items including electrical appliances, mattresses, laptop among other personal belongings.



His accomplices; Jafaru Mohammed, 50, transporter and Abdul Rahman, 39, phone repairer, who have been charged for dishonestly receiving the stolen items, denied the offence.



They are currently on a GH¢50,000.00 bail with a surety each.



The sureties, the Court ordered, should be residents within the jurisdiction of the Court.



The two will make their next appearance on January 11, 2020.



Police Inspector Samuel Ahiabor, told the Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah, a Circuit Court Judge, serving as a relieving Judge for the Courte, that Brigadier-General Emmanuel Okyere, the complainant, was a military nurse and a resident of Osu.



He said the convict and the accused were residents of Tudu.



Inspector Ahiabor, said on December 9, 2020, at about 1330 hours, the convict was spotted scaling the wall of the complainant with a satellite dish so he was given a “hot chase.”



He said with the assistance of some police personnel on duty around, Salifu was arrested and the satellite dish, Universal LNBF and pack of screws were retrieved from him, and handed over to the Police for investigations.



The Prosecution, said during investigations, Salifu denied the offence and initially gave his name as Aziz Osman but further investigations and contacts with his father revealed his real name.



He said in his cautioned statement, Salifu admitted the offence and confessed that he had been to the house on three occasions within one month, Inspector Ahiabor said.



He led police to Mohammed and Rahman as receivers of some of the items, such as air-conditioning, ceiling fans, television set, curtains and mattresses.



Inspector Ahiabor, said the convict also mentioned one, Goodnews and Ofori, as other people who received some of the stolen items.

