Court revokes businessman’s bail bond for failing to attend court

A Circuit Court in Accra has revoked the bail of Nelson Selasey Moredey, a businessman for absenting himself from Court severally.



The court had earlier on issued a bench warrant for Moredey’s arrest after he absented himself from court on three occasions.



The accused had on some court sittings asked his wife to represent him. He was arrested upon the issuance of a bench warrant where he explained that he had come into contact with a person infected with COVID-19 and was therefore in isolation.



He however did not have any documents to that effect.



The court however rejected his explanation saying since he was granted bail on March 18, this year, he has been absenting himself in court hence the bench warrant.



Moredey in the company of his lawyer had his bail application turned down and his earlier GHC70,000 bail revoked by the court.



The matter has been adjourned to September 3.



Moredey who was earlier charged with stealing had his charge substituted with a new one being fraudulent breach of trust.



Prosecuting, Inspector Samuel Ahiabor said the complainant Salley Brew-Hammond is a student residing at Spintex in Accra.



Inspector Ahiabor said Moredey claimed to be a car dealer at Adjei Kojo, Ashaiman.



He said on February 8, 2018, the complainant gave her unregistered 4x4 Chevrolet Equinox valued GHC70, 000 to the accused to sell it for her.



Prosecution said the accused took custody of the vehicle and sold it.



He said the accused however went into hiding and failed to give the complainant her money.



The prosecution said on May 9, last year, the complainant reported the incident to the Police at Baatsona.



He said during investigations Police tracked the accused with a device and arrested him from his hideout at Spintex Road.



The prosecution said in his cautioned statement, accused admitted the offence and said that he sold the car at GHC70,000 to someone at Spintex but failed to release the money to the owner.





