Court remands welder over alleged metal, cable thefts

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 17 February 2024

Source: GNA

The Amasaman Circuit Court has remanded a welder into Police custody over an alleged theft of metal slabs, and electrical cables valued at GH¢120,000.



Godwin Awuku, 29, also caused damage to metal slabs, Plastic of Paris (P.O.P) ceiling and sliding windows belonging to Benjamin Danso.



He has denied unlawful entry into the house of Danso, the complainant as well as the cause of damage and the theft.



Police Chief Inspector Frederick Awuah-Ansah told the Court presided over by Enid Marful-Sau that Danso is a trader and resident of Amasaman.



He said the complainant was the owner of Benida Hotel located behind St. Moses Hospital, Pokuase.



He had been experiencing thefts of electrical cables and some other items from his uncompleted hotel, Chief Inspector Awuah-Ansah, said.



He said on November 9, 2023, at about 1200 hours, the accused person came from Dome to Pokuase to work for an unknown client.



The prosecution said Awuku, in the course of that, entered the compound of the complainant and stole metal slabs, which were used to cover the drainage system in the complainant’s hotel compound and installed electrical cables.



Chief Inspector Awuah-Ansah said the accused was spotted in the act and was arrested.



The complainant was informed by the witness in the case, Mohammed Amidu, about the theft and arrest of the accused person.



The Court heard that the complainant came to the scene and found out that the accused had caused damage to the P.O.P ceiling, stolen installed electrical cables and metal slabs all valued at GH¢120,000.



It said the complainant lodged a complaint with the police at Amasaman.



After investigation, the accused person was arraigned.