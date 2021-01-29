Crime & Punishment of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: GNA

Court remands unemployed man over laptop theft

An Enchi District Magistrate An Enchi District Magistrate court has remanded an unemployed man into Police custody for allegedly stealing an HP laptop at Nkwanta Number one in the Aowin Municipality.



The accused, Kwame Mahama alias Sarkodie pleaded not guilty and the court presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng adjourned the trial to Monday February 1, 2020.



Prosecuting, Police Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare told the court that, the complainant, Bashiru Yakubu is a heavy-duty machine operator.



He said the complainant and the accused are both residents of Nkwanta No 1.



Prosecution said on 29th December, 2020, at about 0200 hours, the complainant returned from work and realized that his HP laptop in his room had mysteriously gone missing.



He said the complainant suspected the accused and subsequently led a search party to his room and found the laptop.



