Court remands unemployed man for alleged murder

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: GNA

The Ashaiman District Court has remanded into Police custody, Abraham Ayah, a 21-year-old unemployed man, for allegedly murdering Ms. Jennifer Tetteh, contrary to Section 46 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (ACT 29).



The court presided over by Mr Derick Parden Eshun, remanded Ayah, whose plea was not taken, to reappear on March 13, 2024.



He was charged with two counts of murder and abatement of crime.



Inspector Tetteh Nartey, prosecuting, said the complainant in the case is Madam Stella Matetsu, a resident of Shai Hills, Afienya, noting that on February 25, 2024, she went to the Afienya Police Station and made a report that, on February 2, 2024, at about 17:00 hours, there was a misunderstanding between Ayeh and the deceased within the yard of Taiyu Fishing Net and Equipment Manufacturing Company Limited at Shai-Hills/Afienya.



The prosecution said, according to the complainant, Ayeh pushed Ms. Tetteh hard onto the cemented floor, causing her to fall unconscious until she was resuscitated by her neighbours.



He stated that, on February 25, 2024, at about 07:00 hours, the deceased was found unconscious in her room and was rushed to the Tema General Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival, and her body was deposited at the hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.



Ayah and his accomplice, Francis Ntsiful, were subsequently arrested, and the Police accompanied the complainant to the Hospital, where the body was inspected, but there were no marks of assault on it.



The prosecution noted that the investigation revealed that both Ayah and the deceased were colleague employees of Taiyu Fishing Net and Equipment Manufacturing Company Limited, adding that in January 2024, a misunderstanding ensued between the two at the workplace.



He indicated that, due to the misunderstanding, Ayeh lost interest in the job and stopped the work.



The facts had it that on February 24, 2024, at about 1600 hours, while Ayeh was at home, Ntsiful called him on the phone and said that the deceased, whose behaviour pushed him out of work, was referring to him as a wizard.



Based on that information, Ayah proceeded to the deceased hostel within the company’s yard, entered her room, and pulled her out into the open, resulting in a scuffle during which the



accused person pushed her, and she fell on her back on the cemented floor, and became unconscious.



The prosecution said the investigation was still ongoing, adding that the investigator was yet to engage a pathologist to perform the autopsy, as well as forward the duplicate case docket to the Attorney General’s office for study and advice.