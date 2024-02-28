Court remands two persons over alleged phone robbery

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: GNA

Two persons, who allegedly stole four mobile phones and a cash sum of GH₵6,000.00 at Teshie, have been remanded into Police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.



The accused persons are Adjei Raymond, a 23-year-old fisherman and Nicholas Armah Ashitey, a 29-year-old driver’s mate.



They are jointly held for two counts of conspiracy to commit crime, causing harm and robbery.



All the accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against them.



They have been remanded into Police custody and to reappear on March 11, 2024, by the Court presided over by Isaac Addo.



Meanwhile, their accomplices are currently at large.



Police Chief Inspector Josephine Lamptey, prosecuting, narrated to the Court that the complainants, Daniel Tetteh, Margaret Boadu, Goodness Danjuma, Sophia Fremah, and Confidence Awoke, resided at Teshie, as did the accused persons.



The prosecution said on February 13, 2024, at about 0200 hours, Tetteh, who was part of the Teshie night watchdog Committee met the other complainants and the accused persons having a heated argument regarding a phone allegedly stolen by one of the accused persons.



It said Tetteh and the entourage managed to resolve the matter and both parties left the scene.



“The same day at about 2:30 am, Adjei led by his accomplices mentioned in the charge sheet now at large besieged the residence of Boadu, Danjuma, Fremah, and Awoke and beat them mercilessly,” it added.



The prosecution said Tetteh also suffered the same attack from the accused persons.



It said the accused persons also entered the rooms of Boadu, Fremah, and Awoke and stole their four mobile phones and cash of GH₵6,000.00.



The prosecution said the complainants, who sustained various degrees of injuries, reported the matter to the police and were issued with police medical forms for treatment.



It said Adjei and Ashitey were later arrested and during the investigation, the four mobile phones were retrieved.



The prosecution said investigations were ongoing to arrest the accomplices.