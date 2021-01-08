Crime & Punishment of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: GNA

Court remands trader for alleged robbery

Suspect has been remanded in custody pending further investigation

A 25-year-old trader has been remanded into police custody by the Nkawie circuit court for alleged robbery at Abuakwa in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality.



The plea of Clement Oppong was not taken and he would return before the court presided over by Mr Johnson Abbey on January 19, this year.



Detective Sergeant Francis Opoku told the court that the complainant was a trader at Manhyia near Abuakwa.



He said on December 24 last year, the suspect and two other accomplices, who are currently at large, attacked the complainant with sticks and cutlasses to demand money from him.



They beat him and succeeded in taking his necklace, money, mobile phones and other valuable items and bolted.



Sergeant Opoku said the suspect was arrested by the police the next day, following a similar attack on other residents in the area.



He said the complainant went to the police station and identified the suspect as among the gang who attacked him the previous day.



The prosecution said investigations were on going and asked the court to remand him in police custody.