Court remands mason over theft of 222 bags of cement valued at GH¢17,516

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Source: GNA

A 32-year-old mason has been remanded by the Pakyi District Court over the alleged theft of 222 bags of cement valued at GH¢17,516.00.



Emmanuel Sebeh has denied the offence, and he will be brought back to the Court on May 2, 2024.



Police Chief Inspector Christian Amartey told the Court presided over by Madam Dora Nsiah Jackson that Madam Gifty Afriyie, the complainant, was a trader whilst Sebeh, the accused person, was a resident of Paa near Trede.



He said the complainant owned a cement shop where the accused lived and in December 2023, he contacted and pleaded with complainant to employ him at her cement shop as a sales boy.



Chief Inspector Amartey said the complainant obliged and handed over 300 bags of cement to him to sell each at GH¢78.00 and paid him monthly.



Prosecution said on March 8, 2024, complainant went to the shop to take stock only for her to detect that there was no single bag of cement at the shop.



The Court heard that when Sebeh was asked of the whereabouts of the bags of cement, he said some workers had come for them on credit and he could not account for 222 bags of them.



Police Chief Inspector Amartey said when his employer asked for the names of his creditors, he could not give out the names and where they could be located.



The complainant reported the matter to the Trede Police, prosecution told the Court.



Sebeh, in his caution statement, admitted the offence and after investigation, he was charged with the offence to appear before court.