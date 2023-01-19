Court remands driver who allegedly murdered his 27-year-old wife in Koforidua

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 19 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Michael Abeiku, a commercial driver, standing trial for the alleged murder of his wife at Oyoko in Koforidua in the New Juaben North Municipality of the Eastern Region, has been remanded into Police custody by the Koforidua District Court B.



The Prosecution told the court, it is yet to complete its investigations.



It, therefore, prayed the court to remand the suspect into Police custody, while the investigations are ongoing.



The suspect is expected to reappear before the court on Tuesday, 31 January 2023.



The suspect who is alleged to have butchered his 27-year-old wife, was placed on the police's wanted list following his escape from the scene of the crime on Thursday, 12 January 2023.



A team of Police CID officials, however, arrested him at Gomoa Feteh in the Central Region, Sunday, 15 January 2023, and he was arraigned.



The suspect is reported to have accused the deceased of infidelity and butchered her.



He, however, absconded before Police arrived on the scene.



