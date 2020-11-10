Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Source: Class FM

Court remands alleged rapist, robber whose penis was bitten off by victim

The alleged rapist and robber

The Obuasi circuit court has remanded the 23-year-old suspected armed robber, who allegedly attempted to rape a 24-year-old lady, who bit off his penis in the process at Abompe in the Obuasi Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



The suspect, Emmanuel Arkon, was charged with robbery and rape.



His plea was not taken.



The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Theresah Owusu, prayed the court to remand the suspect since investigations had not been completed, adding that granting him bail will interfere with the probe.



The court, presided over by Her Honour Joyce Boahen, remanded the suspect to reappear on November 20, 2020.



The incident occurred on Saturday, November 7, 2020, around 2:00 am when the suspect broke into the victim's room as she slept.



The suspect was armed with a knife.



The police said the suspect demanded sex amidst threats of stabbing her to death if she refused.



The victim gave in but had to stimulate the suspect's penis in her mouth for an erection, and along the line, severed it with her teeth.



The suspect struggled with the victim in the process and bit her back before she could make her way out to cry for help.



The suspect, whose penis was severed off, coincidentally sought medical care from AGA Hospital, the same facility where the victim had also gone for treatment.



The victim then raised an alarm, which led to the arrest of the suspect.





