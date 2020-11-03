Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Source: otecfmghana.com

Court orders mental examination of ‘Dr UN’ over fake awards

Kwame Owusu Fordjour is also known as Dr. UN

The the Asokore Mampong district court presided over by Her Worship Portia Molly Sally has ordered a medical examination of Self-acclaimed Global Ambassador for the United Nations (UN), Kwame Fordjour, popularly known as 'Dr. UN for organizing fake awards'.



According to the trial judge, the mental fitness of an accused person was a prerequisite to a fair trial and that it was important for Dr UN to have the mental capability to understand and appreciate the court proceedings.



A 'diplomat' and 'global ambassador' by self-description, with a doctorate degree that has its veracity as questionable as his personality, Fordjour accomplished a scam on a magnitude almost never experienced in the country.



The court has however, granted bail of the organizer of one of the country’s most controversial award schemes at the amount of GHc 15, 000 with two sureties to be justified.



Kwame Owusu Fordjuor aka ‘Dr UN,’ who was arrested on Friday, 16 October 2020 at the premises of Kumasi-based radio station, Hello FM by the Police after an interview.



'Dr. UN' is facing trial of defrauding by false pretenses from four different complainants.



Facts



Presenting the facts of the case to the courts Inspector Samuel Mensa disclosed the complainants in this case are renowned members of the society, directors of some institutions and also a district chief executive, all residing at different locations within the Kumasi Metropolis and its environs in the Ashanti region.



The Prosecutor added that the accused a self-styled coordinator of Global Public Service, a non-legally existing Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) said to be the United Nations (UN) and working in Ghana.



According to the prosecutor Inspector Samuel Mensah during the months of July and August 2018, accused with the intent to defraud, went to the complainants with letters and memorandum to the effect that they won an award from the office of the United Nations Organisation in Ghana in collaboration with his NGO.



He added the accused went on to convinced the unsuspecting complainants that the said award named as " The United Nations Gold Star Honour of Excellence Leadership Award " was to be conferred on them by the U. N at the Great Hall of the KNUST to be followed by a so called Red-carpet Dinner reception to be held in honour of the recipients and their followers who were to pay GHc 1, 000 each for the so called Red-carpet reception.



" My Lord convinced about this false representation, the complainants went ahead and paid different sum of money to the accused through his MTN mobile money account No 0543 99 41 24 and a CAL Bank Account Number 140000130529, both belonging to the accused" Inspector Samuel Mensa noted.



The Prosecutor told the court that on the 3rd day of August 2018, the complainants gathered at the Great Hall of the KNUST at 6:30 pm in anticipation of a memorable event.



“But after they had waited for more than three hours, complainants became agitated only to be informed that the program would no longer take place" he told court.



Inspector Samuel Mensa stressed the complainants then begun to demand for the money they had paid for the so called Red-carpet Dinner reception.



According to the prosecution the accused failed to refund the money to the complainants hence a scuffle ensued and the Police were called where accused was arrested and handed over to the KNUST Police for necessary action and disclosed in his caution statement, the accused admitted having collected the various sums money from the complainants, but stated that due some circumstances beyond his control, the could not take place.



The organiser for the infamous ‘Global Blueprint Excellence Awards’ which has been described by many as a scam following revelations that it had no affiliation with the United Nations (UN) as he had touted, Kwame Owusu Fordjuor alias 'Dr. UN' through his counsel lawyer Kwame Adofo has told the court that all charges levelled against him will be contested.



By court



The presiding judge, Her Worship Portia Molly Sally ordered a psychiatric examination of Dr UN.



“In accordance with Section 133 (1) of Act 30, I am not certain that the first accused is of sound mind to stand trial or to plea to the charges without a scientific examination. It is, therefore, prudent to hold on to the trial and order that the first accused should be medically examined,“ the presiding judge ruled.



Defense reaction



Speaking to OTEC fm's Isaac Nsiah Foster, Counsel for the accused person 'Dr UN', they vehemently defend the charges. Lawyer Kwame Adofo stressed the burden is on the prosecution to prove with evidence until that his client remain innocent.



He therefore called on the all media to put a stop to all the allegations and media trials.



Sources say Dr UN was arrested in 2018 for a similar event held in the Ashanti Region which had been cited as fake. He got arrested in the process and later granted bail.



In the months that followed, sources indicate he failed to show up in court anytime the case was called, an infringement for which the Asokore Mampong district court issued a warrant for his arrest.



But the latest incident which sparked an uproar among Ghanaians seems to have flown in the face of his bail conditions.



The case has been adjourned to November 12, 2020

