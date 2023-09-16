Court orders arrest of unemployed standing trial for defilement

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 16 September 2023

Source: GNA

An Adentan Circuit Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a 22-year-old unemployed man for failing to appear before it.



Emmanuel Ahorsu is standing trial for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 13-year-old girl at Oyibi- Sasabi in the Greater Accra Region.



Ahorsu, who pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement, is on GHC200,000 bail.



As part of his bail condition, he was to provide three sureties, one to be justified.



The prosecution led by Chief Superintendent of Police Patience Mario told the court that after Ahorsu was admitted to bail, he failed to appear before it.



Chief Supt. Mario therefore prayed the court presided over by Sedinam Awo Balokah for a bench warrant to effect Ahorsu’s arrest.



The case of the prosecution is that the complainant in the matter was a driver residing at Oyibi.



The prosecution said the victim resides with her mother at Oyibi.



In January 2023, the complainant brought the victim and her younger brother to spend vacation with him.



The prosecution said that after the vacation, the complainant returned the victim and his sibling to their mother.



It was stated that after they returned, the victim’s mother discovered that she (the victim) was pregnant and called the complainant to inform him.



According to the prosecutor, when the victim was questioned, she mentioned Ahorsu as the one who impregnated her.



The prosecution said a report was made at the Oyibi Police Station and a report was issued to the complainant to seek medical care.



The prosecutor said the medical report form confirmed that the victim was five months pregnant.



On May 28, 2023, the complainant and four others arrested Ahorsu at Oyibi and took him to the Oyibi Police Station.



The prosecution said the Oyibi Police directed the complainant to the Adentan Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit for further investigations.



During interrogation, Ahorsu admitted having sex with the because “she was making sexual advances towards him.”