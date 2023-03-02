Court orders Legal Aid to provide lawyer for alleged coup plotter

General News of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Accra High Court yes­terday ordered the Director of Legal Aid to provide a lawyer for Allan Debrah, one of the 10 accused standing trial for treason.



A three-member panel of judges presided over by Justice Afia Serwaa Asare Botwe gave the order after the accused told the court he was unable to hire a lawyer be­cause he could not afford the fees.



The case has been adjourned to March 13, to enable the lawyer for Debrah to study the documents and conduct a cross-examination.



Ten accused, including senior police and military officers, had been charged with conspiracy to commit treason, high treason and abetment.



ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo and Col. Kojo Gamelie have been charged with abetment.



The eight others, Dr. Frederick Yao Mac Palm, Donya Kafui, Bright Allan Debrah aka Bright Allan Yeboah, Yohannes Zikpi, WO II Esther Saan, Corporal Se­idu Abubakar, LAC Ali Solomon and Col Sylvester Akanpewon, are facing charges of conspiracy to commit treason and high treason.



All the accused have pleaded not guilty and have been granted bail.



It is the case of the prosecution that the accused used Take Action Ghana (TAG) as a platform to mobilise in order to destabilise the country and overthrow the government.



The prosecution said as part of the plot, Dr. Mac-Palm, who is accused of being the mastermind, along with Kafui and Debrah, had planned to kidnap the President, the Vice-President, the Speaker of Parliament and the Chief of the Defence Staff and force the Presi­dent to announce his overthrow.



“Again, there were discussions on whether or not to kill the President in the process of over­throwing the government,” the prosecution said.



Concerning ACP Agordzo, it said he joined a WhatsApp plat­form of TAG created by Dr. Mac-Palm, where the group discussed a planned demonstration, which was likened to the Arab Spring.



He said ACP Agordzo donat­ed GH¢2,000 to TAG to aid its cause and also drafted a speech for Dr. Mac-Palm to be read at the planned demonstration by TAG.