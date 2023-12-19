Court of Appeal judge is new paramount chief of Sampa

Regional News of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

A historic moment unfolded at Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Monday as a 60-year-old Justice of the Court of Appeal, His Lordship Justice Emmanuel Ankamah, swore the oath of allegiance to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, becoming the new Omanhene of Sampa Traditional Area.



During the last session of the Asanteman Council at Manhyia, Justice Ankamah, now Nana Samgba Gyafla II, took the stool name and pledged his allegiance to the Asantehene.



This appointment marks a groundbreaking event as he becomes the highest-ranking member of the judiciary and the highest-ranking member of the public service to concurrently serve as a paramount chief in Ghana.



Nana Gyafla II was accompanied to Manhyia by a substantial contingent of Sampa kingmakers, including Nana Siedjo Patazin II (Mansihene), Nana Kwadwo Magsa (Adontenhene), Nana Yeboah Asiamah (Tufuhene), Nana Woli Kofi Twentwan II (Kyidomhene), Nana Sei Kofi Ajaro (Kontihene), Nana Allah-Kaboe (Wrempehene), Nana Nyua Kofi (Aduanahene), Nana Takyi Poku (Akyeamehene), and Nana Kwadwo Akomea (Akyempimhene).



The Asanteman Council warmly welcomed the new Omanhene, urging him to exert efforts in fostering peace and development within his community.