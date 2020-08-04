Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 4 August 2020

Source: GNA

Court jails man for defiling seven year old girl

File photo

A Cape Coast Circuit Court on Monday sentenced Samuel Kwofie, a 36 year old farmer from Bekawopa, a village near Jukwa Brafo in the Central Region to fourteen years imprisonment in hard labour for defiling a minor.



Kwofie pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his own plea by the Court presided over by Mrs Dorinda Smith Arthur.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector John Asare Bediako told the court that the complainant, Mr Baba Iddrisu is the father of the victim and lives in the same vicinity with Kwofie at Bekawopa.



He said due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a teacher in the village opted to organize classes for the children in the community.



He said on Friday, July 17, at about 0800 hours, the seven year old girl was returning home from classes when she met Kwofie on her way who asked her to follow him home which she obliged.



Chief Inspector Bediako explained that upon reaching home, Kwofie beckoned the girl into his room, undressed her and forcibly inserted his erected penis into her vagina and had sexual intercourse with her.



Kwofie after the act, warned the victim not to inform anyone or else she would die but she returned home to complain of abdominal pains and was rushed to Jukwa Clinic for treatment.



The prosecution said on Friday 24, July 2020 the victim’s pain worsened and was rushed again to the Jukwa Clinic where she was referred to the Cape Coast Metro Hospital for further treatment and during physical and medical examination the doctor detected that the girl has been defiled.

He said upon investigations by the complainant the victim narrated her ordeal in the hands of Kwofie to him.



The Prosecution said on that same day a formal report was made to the Cape Coast Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) where a police medical report form was issued to the victim to seek examination and treatment.



He said Kwofie was subsequently arrested, cautioned and after investigations charged with the offence.

