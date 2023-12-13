Court jails car snatcher 25 years

General News of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 25-year-old trader to 25 years imprisonment in hard labour for car snatching.



Frank Obeng, alias Khalifa, denied conspiring with Richard Quaye, alias Shasty, Kwasi Asamoah, alias Faroy and Samuel Lartey, alias Gravity, to snatch a Hyundai Getz taxi valued GH¢22,000.00 from Frank Ohene Djan, the driver.



In addition, Djan, the driver, was robbed of his Nokia mobile phone valued GH¢200.00 and GH¢420.00 cash.



Frank Addy, the one who allegedly received the stolen vehicle, together with the others were found not guilty after trial. They were acquitted and discharged.



However, Obeng was found culpable after trial. The Court also discovered that he was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment in hard labour in 2021, by another court for a similar offence with others.



Police Inspector Daniel Ofori-Appiah had earlier informed the Court presided over by Ellen Offei Ayeh that Djan, the complainant was a taxi driver (cabbie) and resided at Santa Maria in Accra.



He said Obeng is a trader, resident at Auntie Aku.



Inspector Ofori-Appiah said Quaye, an IT Technician, resident of Odorkor, Kwasi Asamoah a labourer, resident of Odorkor Official Town, Lartey lived at Anyaa as well as Addy, a driver, resided at Sowutuom.



Prosecution said on September 10, 2020, at about 0240 hours, the complainant was in-charge of the light blue and yellow Hyundai Getz taxi with registration number GW 8891-20 within Abeka-Lapaz.



He said Obeng hired him from Nyamekye Junction to Awoshie and on reaching Mary Lucy Hospital area at Awoshie, he instructed the complainant to park for his friend to pay the fare of GHC15.00.



The complainant obliged but when Lartey came around he pointed a pistol at the complainant and sat in the car.



He said Quaye and Asamoah also rushed on the complainant and pulled him out of the car and Lartey took over the steering and drove the car away with complainant’s Nokia mobile phone valued GHC200.00 and GHC420.00.



The Court heard that complainant made a report to Police which led to the arrest of Obeng at Odorkor six days later.



During interrogation, he mentioned the names of the others as his accomplices, police told Court.



Prosecution said Obeng subsequently led Police to their arrest.



Inspector Ofori-Appiah said on September 20, 2020, intelligence led to the arrest of Addy, the alleged receiver of the cab and in his cautioned statement, he admitted the offence and confessed to Police that, he had so far received five cars from Obeng, Quaye, Asamoah and Lartey, including complainant’s car and sold the cars at the prices, ranging GHC4,000.00 to GHC5,000.00.



The exhibit car is yet to be retrieved; the Court heard.