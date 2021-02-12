General News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: Daily Mail

Court injuncts Council of State election in Bono East

The aggrieved members claimed they feel sidelined in the whole process

A High Court in Sunyani in the Bono Region has halted the Council of State election in the Bono East Region.



Documents widely shared online show that some members of the electoral college are seeking to injunct the conduction of the election on February 10.



The aggrieved members claimed they feel sidelined in the whole process, reported asaaseradio.com.



They further alleged that their names had been replaced by others hence invoking the powers of the court.



The EC Director in the Bono East Region, Gabriel Dei Yeboah says his outfit has since been served.



Ten candidates are vying for the Bono East slot to be on the Council of State.



The candidates are; Agyapong Adu-Baah; Fred Zeini; Oseadeeyo Akumfi Ameyaw IV, Obrempong Kru-Takyi II and Pimampim Yaw Kagbrese V.



The rest are Alhassan Sulemana, Prince Amponsah, Nana Owusu Gyima, Gyabaah Nsiah, and Godwin Kwadwo Amoako.