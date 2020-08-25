Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Source: Ghanaian Times

Court in Ho West remands 10 rustlers in police custody, 5 others on the run

Ten people who allegedly rustled 25 cattle from two herdsmen at Abutia-Kissiflui, in the Ho West District, were last week Wednesday remanded in police custody by the Dzolo-Kpuita Magistrate Court.



The pleas of the accused persons who were charged provisionally with stealing were not taken.



They are Robert Akpabli, 29; Wisdom Korsi, 40; John Hludofia, 27; Innocent Agbordzo, 24 and Senyo Amedzo Afaobo, 26.



The others are Victor Agbordzor, 25; Korsi Duvor, 28; Selorm Amevor, 19; Fredrick Agbemakplordo, 40 and Moses Dzisa, 54.



The court, presided over by Mr John Sam was told that five others who took part in the rustling of the animals are on the run.



According to the prosecution, the police received information on July 29 that two herdsmen were attacked and chased away from their ranch at Abutia-Kissiflui by gangsters.



On their return to the ranch later, the herdsmen realised that 25 cattle had disappeared and that prompted police investigations into the matter.



The court heard that, during the investigations the herdsmen identified some of their attackers to the police, but they resisted arrest violently and also caused damage to the police duty vehicle.



Robert Akpabli who was handcuffed was aided by the others to escape in the pair of manacles, the court was further told.



The prosecution said that the police team retreated tactically before re-engaging in the operation later to arrest 10 of the accused persons in a swoop on August 18.



The pair of handcuffs and one of the stolen animals have been retrieved, while investigations continue, the prosecution added.



Hearing continues on August 28.

