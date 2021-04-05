Court grants labourer bail over threat of death

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 5 April 2021

Source: GNA

A 20-year-old labourer from Bionso in the Aowin Municipality, who allegedly threatened to kill a farmer, has been granted a GH¢3,000.00 bail with one surety.



Joseph Mensah pleaded not guilty to the threat of death and assault and would re-appear at the Enchi District Magistrate court on April 7 this year.



Police Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare, prosecuting, told the court, presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng, that the complainant Nyagani Dramani is a farmer at Boinso.



He said on March 2, 2021, at about 1200 hours, while the complainant was in the company of a witness, Mensah who was then passing by suddenly confronted him over GH¢50.00 which the accused alleged a client gave to Dramani.



The prosecution said the accused further claimed he did not understand why the complainant would take the aforesaid amount without giving him his share.



Detective Inspector Agyare said Mensah attacked the complainant and in the process, he sustained an injury on his left knee.



He said the accused person, who was not satisfied with his action, pulled a machete and threatened to kill the complainant.



He said the complainant went to the Bionso police station and lodged a formal complaint, which led to the arrest of Mensah.



The prosecution said on March 3, 2021, the accused was sent to the Enchi District Police headquarters for further investigation.