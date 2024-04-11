Court grants bail to butcher over assault on military man

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Source: GNA

A 28-year-old butcher, Amoah Ibrahim, has been granted bail in the sum of GH₵20,000 with two sureties by the Ashaiman Circuit Court for allegedly assaulting a military staff sergeant.



The court presided over by Derick Padden Eshun, granted Ibrahim bail to reappear in court on May 20, 2024, after pleading not guilty to two counts of assault and stealing.



Police Chief Inspector Kofi Aggrey, prosecuting, said complainant Staff Sergeant Mahamadu Imoro is a military officer residing in Ashaiman, Lebanon, zone five, whereas the accused person, 28, resides in Gbetsile.



He said in January 2024, Ibrahim collected an amount of GH₵3,000 from the complainant’s father under the pretext of giving him land at Appolonia but failed to do so.



He said due to that, Staff Sergeant Imoro and his father went to Ibrahim’s residence at Gbetsile to demand a refund of the money, but the accused could not refund it.



He said a misunderstanding ensued between them, after which the complainant and his father left the accused person’s house.



According to the prosecution, on March 30, 2024, at about 1700 hours, Staff Sergeant Mahamadu, who was in a mufti dress on board an okada, went to New Tulaku to buy meat.



Chief Inspector Eshun said Ibrahim, who is a butcher at the place, upon seeing the complainant, started insulting and threatening him, saying, “You foolish man, you call yourself a chief; I will kill you.”



The prosecution said the complainant then instructed the okada rider to ride out of the place, adding that, upon reaching the main gate, Ibrahim, accompanied by others, attacked him, beat him, and made away with his cash of Gh₵3,000 from his pocket, which was meant for the buying of some doors at Ashaiman.



He said the complainant went to the Ashaiman Divisional CID headquarters with a swollen face and made a complaint, after which a police medical report form was issued to him to attend the hospital.



He returned the form from the hospital to the police, duly endorsed by a medical officer upon which after investigations, the accused was arrested and charged with the offences.