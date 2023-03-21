Court grants 71-year-old man who chopped off fingers of 11-month-old son bail

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A circuit court in Kasoa, a suburb of the Central Region, has granted Efo Kwasi Joseph, a 71-year-old man who is accused of chopping off two fingers of his 11-month-old son, bail.



According to a news report by Kessben TV, the man was granted bail after the judge presiding over the case accepted the plea of the lawyer of the accused person.



During the trial, the accused person affirmed that the victim was his son but he refused to answer questions on why he chopped off his fingers.



The report indicated that the accused person was ordered by the judge to reappear in court on March 25, 2023.



It added that the accused person is part of a known spiritual group in Kasoa who helped him get bail.



The group, according to Kessben TV’s Mireku Nyampong, hired the lawyer for Efo Joseph and were present in the court room, in their numbers, to offer support to their member.



On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, Efo Kwasi Joseph, a carpenter, was reported to have chopped off two fingers of his 11-month-old biological son with a carpenter’s saw at Kasoa Millennium City in the Central Region.



According to the wife of the suspect, Juliana Amenasor, she was shocked to see her baby boy lose his fingers after her husband took the child to his workshop.



Earlier information gathered by Kasapanews said that the suspect had always threatened to use his son for money rituals and warned that he’ll cut the baby’s fingers but his wife always rebuked him.



The wife of the suspect in an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan said the child is in serious pain and can’t stop crying.



She added that she needs money for surgery and also to buy medications prescribed by doctors which is a major challenge, hence called on the public for financial support.



Watch the news report below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







IB/WA