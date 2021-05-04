Court grants 25 suspects arrested in a police swoop bail

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: 3 News

An Ofaakor circuit court has granted 25 suspects arrested in a police swoop, bail in the sum of 10,000 with one surety.



The 25 were part of over 300 persons rounded up by the Central regional command for their alleged involvement in crimes in the Kasoa enclave which has become notorious for vices.



The 25 were charged with cyber and electronic fraud.



TV3’s Komla Adom who was in court reported that the suspects are to reappear in court on May 19.

On Thursday, April 29, the Central Regional Police Command conducted a swoop in Kasoa in the Central Region on the back of the suspected “ritual killing” of an 11-year-old boy by two teenagers in the area.



The swoop was based on intelligence gathered by the police since the death of Ishmael Abdallah Mensah, which has brought the area into a bad light in the eyes of the public.



The police say the swoop was conducted to rid the enclave of criminals.



Kasoa has become notorious for all kinds of vices.