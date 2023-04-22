Court directs Social Welfare Department to do social enquiry on unemployed

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 22 April 2023

Source: GNA

A Circuit Court at Dormaa-Ahenkro has suspended sentence on an unemployed young man, Asiahene Addo, aged 19 to allow for the Department of Social Welfare to do a social enquiry of his background.



Addo pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful entry into the room of a complainant, Doris Yeboah with intent to steal and stealing 32 inch black LG flat screen television, samsung android mobile phone and a charger, all valued at GHS4,300.00.



The court remanded him into Police custody until the completion of investigation.



Police Inspector (P/Inspt.) Emmanuel Asare, the prosecutor told the Court presided by Mr Samuel Djanie Kotey that both the accused and complainant are residents of Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region.



He said at about 09:00 hours on Wednesday, March 22 this year the complainant left for church and on her return around 13:00 hours, she detected a thief had entered her room and stolen the items.



P/Inspt. Asare said through intelligence gathered the accused was arrested at about 20:30 hours on Wednesday, March on 29, saying during interrogation he admitted the offence and led the Police to where the items were kept and retrieved for the purpose of evidence.



The Court ordered the accused’s parents who were present to prepare to foot the bills of their son when he is convicted and transferred to the senior correctional centre at Maamobi in Accra.