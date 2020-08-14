General News of Friday, 14 August 2020

Court denies bail for 8 suspects in 'bloody' NDC, NPP clashes at Nkrankwanta

Properties were destroyed and one life lost in the chaos

A District Court in Sunyani on Thursday, August 13, 2020, denied a bail application for eight persons arrested following a bloody clash between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Nkrankwanta in the Bono Region.



The clashes between the supporters of the opposition NDC and the governing NPP on August 8, 2020, during the new voters' registration exercise, resulted in the death of one person while two others got injured.



Presiding Judge, Mr Fred Obikyere, remanded the eight accused persons and referred the case to the Wamfie District Court in the Dormaa East District to continue with the hearing because it was closer to the crime scene.



“The accused who appeared before the court yesterday were Ali Musah, alias Buge; Lonfintey Sansah, Mohammed Osman, alias Mba; Kwasi Sam, Oppong Johnson, Abubakar Sulemana, Fuseini Mohammed and Musah Sule.



“Apart from Ali Musah, who was charged with an attempt to commit murder causing unlawful damage, the rest were charged with causing unlawful damage,” according to a report by state-owned Daily Graphic.



When the incident broke in August 8, the Bono Regional Police Command told GhanaWeb that three individuals had been arrested.



The Bono Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, told GhanaWeb that the suspects were arrested by the police for their alleged roles in the confusion which claimed one life.



Chief Inspector Augustine Oppong revealed that despite the confusion witnessed, calm had been restored to area as police intensify patrols.





