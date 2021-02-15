General News of Monday, 15 February 2021

Source: Starr FM

Court commits comedian Funny Face to psychiatric hospital

Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face is a comedian

Popular Ghanaian comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face has been committed to the Accra psychiatric hospital for two weeks by an Accra Circuit Court.



The Ofaakor Circuit Court presided by Ebenezer Osei Darko ordered Ghana Police to send Funny Face to Accra Psychiatric Hospital explaining that he does not sound normal.



According to the judge, Funny Face is likely to be having a mental crisis and possibly going through depression.



This comes after the comedian on February 15, 2021, shared a video of himself in handcuffs being transported to court.



The video was captioned: “Jailed again yesterday afternoon. Till dis morning. Been taking to Ofankor circuit court. GOD is in control. Funny fans spread this video. Justice for funny face,”



Prior to this development, Funny Face’s first arrest was for the unlawful discharge of firearms during banter with a pub owner in Kasoa.