General News of Friday, 17 July 2020

Source: Starr FM

Court charges 23-year-old KNUST dropout with murder

File Photo: The charge was handed down by a district court in Mampongteng

A student who dropped out of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Emmanuel Awuah has been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.



The suspect is reported to have committed the crime after the victim a cab driver Thomas Kwame Danso was unable to repay him a 1,200 cedi debt.



The charge was handed down by a district court in Mampongteng in the Kwabere Municipality of the Ashanti Region



The judge His Worship Thomas Boadi Soyori remanded him into custody to reappear in court on August 3, 2020.



A Bench warrant was also issued for the arrest of the accomplice of the accused, who is at large.



Meanwhile, the KNUST has issued a statement disowning Emmanuel Awuah insisting that students are deemed to have abandoned their course of study if they were absent for a whole academic year without notice of deferment.



The statement indicates that the accused did not register for the 2018 – 2019 academic year as well as the 2019-2020 academic years which were suppose to be his third and final years respectively.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.