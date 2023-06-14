Court adjourns case involving suspects who assaulted a man on suspicion of being gay

General News of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

On Monday, June 12, 2023, the Asokore Mampong District Court adjourned the case involving three men who allegedly assaulted, robbed and threatened the life of a gay man to July 10, 2023.



As the victim seeks justice, plans are being made for the trial to begin.



The three (3) men are among the five (5) men who allegedly assaulted, robbed, poured spray into the victim’s eyes and demanded a ransom from his family because he was gay.



The men, who also threatened to murder the victim if money was not paid, left him with glass louvre blade wounds on his back.



The 22-year-old victim was assaulted on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Kentikrono, Kumasi, after one of the suspects invited him there.



Despite the fact that there was no communication about ‘gay,’ the victim was brutally attacked by the five men.



On April 23, 2023, the case was reported to the police. The defendants were remanded in custody for three weeks by the court on April 27, 2023, before being granted bail on May 18, 2023.