Source: GNA

Court Complex inaugurated at Ga West

Chief Justice, Justice Anin-Yeboah

Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, the Chief Justice, has inaugurated a Court Complex at Amasaman to serve the people of Ga West Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.



The building comprised of a High Court and a Circuit Court with offices for Registrar, the Recorder, the Cashier and the Bailiff with a Docket Section and washrooms for male and female staff and court users.



Some of the beneficiary communities of the court are Dedeiman, Gonno Sansam, Kuntunse, Medie, Akotoshie, Kotoku, Achiaman, Kwashiekuma, Ayikai-Doblo and Nsakina among others.



Justice Yeboah in an address commended the Ga West District Assembly for living up to its responsibility, per the Local Governance Act 1993 (Act 462) Section 10, (3) (g), which enjoins the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to ensure ready access to courts in the district for the promotion of justice.



He urged the Assembly to show the same level of commitment to provide decent accommodation for the presiding judge of the High Court and the presiding judge of the existing Circuit Court, which would soon be relocated to the Court Complex.



“It is important to stress the responsibilities of the MMDAs because the Judicial Service in the past years, have had to deal with the lack, and the disturbing poor state of physical infrastructure which undermine efforts at delivering quality justice.



“With the construction of this Court Complex, it is my expectation that the justice needs of this increasing population within the Ga West Municipality will be met, as cases will be disposed of with a greater sense of urgency to achieve the quality justice we all crave for,” Justice Anin-Yeboah.



He said the Court Complex building symbolized the role of law and urged the judges who would be discharging duties from it and others elsewhere, to dispense justice without fear or favour, affection or ill-will.



“To court officials, be mindful of the significance of this Court Complex to justice delivery and ensure that you exhibit a high level of professionalism,” he said.



Justice Anin-Yeboah urged the public to report any judicial officer who makes any unlawful demands in the discharge of his or her duty to the Complaint Units for proper disciplinary action to be taken against that person or group of people.



He called on both the staff and court users to do their best to maintain the court building and its facilities to justify the investment made by the Assembly while urging all court users to respect the arrangements made by the Judiciary against the coronavirus pandemic.



He said people should thoroughly wash their hands, wear nose masks at all times, use sanitizers and observe the social distancing, adding that; “Ghana needs all of us alive and in good health to contribute our quota to national development.”



Mr Clement Nii Lamptey Wilkinson, the Municipal Chief Executive for Ga West said land had already been acquired for the construction of residence to accommodate the judges and the staff of the Judicial Service.



He implored the chiefs and people of the municipality to vote for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate, Mr Akwasi Afrifah Mensah in the December 2020 general election for the area to benefit from more projects.



Nii Amasah Oseiku II, the Amasaman Mantse who chaired the function congratulated the government and the Municipal Assembly for providing the area with the Court Complex, and that it has brought to the end their long-distance travel to Accra to seek for judgement on cases.





