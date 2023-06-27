Courageous driver runs over suspected armed robber

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The bravado exhibited by a sprinter bus driver has resulted in the death of one of five suspected armed robbers who tried attacking and robbing some market women.



According to a police situational report sighted by MyNewsGh.com, the bus with registration number AS 9159-14 with traders onboard, was returning from Yeji and heading towards Sunyani when it was attacked on reaching the outskirt of Ahyiaem town of Nkoranza jurisdiction on Ejura- Nkoranza stretch.



In the victims’ account, five armed Fulani men shot into the said vehicle and caused damage to the fan blade.



A policeman who was providing escort returned fire and the driver knocked down run over one of the robbers, killing him instantly



Police proceeded to the scene and found an unidentified, mutilated Fulani male adult believed to be in his late 20s lying dead in the middle of the road.



He was wearing a black jacket over a pink African wear and a black Addidas pair of trousers.



The body of the deceased was conveyed to the St.Theresa’s Hospital Morgue, awaiting identification and postmortem while police have mounted a hunt for the other four suspects said to be on the run.