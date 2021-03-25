You are here: HomeNews2021 03 25Article 1215034

Source: SVTV Africa, Contributor

Couple with 3 children living under tree seek for help

Patience is a mother of three who lives with her partner in a wooden hut along the Tema Motorway.

According to her, they have been living at that particular place for the past four years with no electricity or toilet facility.

On Daily Hustle with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, she indicated that her baby daddy intends to rather buy land instead of renting an apartment even though their current abode comes with no comfort.

“Living here is very dangerous especially with three children but we have no place to go. We wanted to purchase land instead of renting,” she said.

Patience who is seeking public support sells sachet water in traffic while the father of her children works in a beverage company.

