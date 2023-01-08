Couple welcome quintuplets after 15 years of marriage

Regional News of Sunday, 8 January 2023

Lydia Nyanful, a 39-year-old mother, has welcomed a set of five babies (quintuplets), at SAMJ Specialist Hospital in Haatso, a suburb of Accra.



The babies, three (3) girls and two (2) boys, were welcomed on January 5, 2023, with the weights of the babies ranging from 1.5 kg, 1.5 kg, 1.6 kg, 1.7 kg, and 1.8 kg, respectively.



They are currently in the Special Care Babies Unit of the Hospital and are in stable condition.



The father of the babies, Frank Yankey (not his real name), thanked God for answering their prayers of many years, as, according to him, only God alone could have done it.



He disclosed that “we have been waiting for our own fruit of the womb for the past 15 years, ever since we got married, and glory be to God, we have gotten what we could have used 7 years to get in a day.”



“I want to thank God almighty. He is a faithful God. God has just been faithful, as we have concluded the first phase and the doctors have confirmed that the babies are kicking.”



He said the birth of the quintuplets has become a source of joy and worry to them for their preparation does not meet what they have now.



“We are entering the second phase, and I know it is not going to be easy at all,” he said, and he called on family members, friends, and individuals to support them in taking care of the kids in the face of the current economic challenges.



The Chief Executive Officer of SAMJ Hospital, DCOP Amo-Mensah (Rtd), congratulated the couple despite the fact that the couple’s tension and expectations were constant throughout the pregnancy, as it had been a long wait for them.



He stated that IVF is bringing relief to many Ghanaian families, and that this is the second quintuplets delivery at the SAMJ Hospital.