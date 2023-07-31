Couple severely injured in a crash between 4 cars

General News of Monday, 31 July 2023

A couple travelling in the Accra-Winneba direction on the Kasoa-Cape Coast highway was seriously injured after the car they were travelling in crashed into a Tipper truck.



The crash which occurred at Tonisco junction near Gomoa Potsin junction involved 4 cars; a Toyota Corolla with number AS 3677-14, a Honda Pilot with registration number GT 8111-10, a Tipper car, and a Benz Sprinter bus.



According to a Joy News report, the couple who were travelling in the Toyota Corolla veered off the road and crashed into the rear tyre of the Tipper truck which was in the opposite direction.



This resulted in the crashing of the Honda Pilot and Benz Sprinter bus right behind the Tipper truck.



The couple suffered grave injuries from the impact.



However, the couple was immediately transported to the Potsin Polyclinic after emergency agents moved to the scene.



The police are undergoing investigations into the cause of the crashes.







