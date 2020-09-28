Regional News of Monday, 28 September 2020

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Couple in grips of Akuse police for allegedly scalding hands of 11-year-old girl

The accused and the victim

A couple is now facing charges after the woman allegedly dipped the hands of a 11-year-old girl in hot water months ago and failing to seek medical help for her.



The victim is receiving treatment at the Ho Government Hospital with severe burns to both hands following the dastardly act by the foster parents with whom she lived at Kpong in the Eastern Region.



The couple is accused of not seeking medical attention after the victim was injured.



Akuse District Police Commander, Superintendent Winfred Asare Nyarko said Austin Adokpa Gameli, 34, an uncle to the victim and his wife, 32-year-old Vera Koranteng face provisional charges of compounding crime and causing harm respectively pending further investigations into the case for actions which motive are yet to be established.



Detailing circumstances leading to the arrest of the pair, Supt, Winfred Nyarko said his outfit received information on 23rd September, 2020 of the incident.



He disclosed that one Tawiah Sablah, 65, accompanied by Seth Sablah, both residents of Wudome in the Volta Region and complainants in the case, brought the victim to the Kpong police station to lodge a complaint against Gameli and Vera for scalding the hands of the victim three months ago and refusing to seek medical attention for her.



“On 23rd September, 2020, we received information that about three months ago, Vera Koranteng caused harm to the victim’s both hands by dipping them in hot water for reasons best known to the couple but they failed to seek medical attention for the victim,” the Police Commander disclosed. “Based on this information, the couple was arrested and brought to the police station.”



A police medical form, Supt. Nyarko added, was quickly issued to the complainants for the girl to be sent to the hospital for treatment.



“The victim looking at the critical nature of the hands was given to the complainants to be sent to hospital for treatment where the results of the medical test are being awaited to establish the extent of her injuries,” said the police commander.



According to the police commander, investigations were still ongoing after which the suspects would be processed for court and the appropriate charges subsequently preferred against them.



Meanwhile, the police are yet to receive the medical report on the victim from the hospital and interrogate both the suspects and victim and on the reasons behind the dastardly act.

