Couple gives birth to Quintuplet after 8 years of childlessness

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A couple, Elder Kenneth Nana Amoateng and Mrs. Vera Nana Yaa Amoateng, of Tema Community 1 Assembly of The Church of Pentecost, has given birth to a set of five children after enduring eight (8) years of a childless marriage.



The quintuplet is made up of four beautiful girls and a bouncing baby boy. They are Kezia, Kendalyn, Kenia, Kendra, and Kenaniah. They were named and dedicated on Sunday, November 8, 2020, by the Tema Area Head of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Matthew Larbi Wettey, assisted by Pastor John Mensah Yanney of Tema Community 1 District.



Elder Nana Amoateng, who is currently the Presiding Elder of the Community 1 Assembly, expressed his immense joy and gratitude to God for the miracle he and his wife have received.



Elder Nana Amoateng who works with a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), said he got married to Vera in October 2013 full of expectations to be blessed with the seed of the womb. However, they kept on counting the days and the years but without any sign of conception.



He said that though it was not easy they trusted and believed God for a miracle. In October 2019, his wife conceived and gave birth to the quintuplet in May 2020.