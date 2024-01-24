Coup trial: Court to decide fate of ACP Agordzo, 8 others today

General News of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

The fate of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr. Benjamin Kwasi Agordzo and eight others, standing trial for an alleged coup plot, will be determined today, January 24, 2024.



A three-member panel of the High Court, presided over by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, a Justice of the Court of Appeal, will deliver the judgment after the conclusion of evidence.



The judgment date was fixed two months ago on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, after the parties filed their respective written submissions.



Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, the Chief Executive Officer of Citadel Hospital (now deceased), and ACP Dr. Agordzo, along with eight others, were charged with various offenses related to high treason on April 24, 2021.



The charges included conspiracy to commit high treason, abetment to high treason, and high treason itself.



The trial has involved State Prosecutors closing their case after presenting 13 witnesses, including seven soldiers.



The three-member panel includes the presiding judge as well as Justice Hafisata Amaleboba and Justice Stephen Oppong, all Justices of the Court of Appeal sitting as additional High Court judges.



