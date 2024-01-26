Coup plot case: Go and appeal my acquittal if you are unhappy – ACP Agordzor dares A-G

General News of Friday, 26 January 2024

The Attorney General (A-G) has been challenged by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Dr. Benjamin Agordzor, to appeal his acquittal if he is unhappy.



According to him, the courts would dismiss such appeals should the A-G go ahead with that.



ACP Agordzo was one of three individuals acquitted on Wednesday, January 24, over an alleged coup plot.



Six others were found guilty of plotting and attempting to overthrow the government.



In a myjoyonline.com report on January 26, 2024, ACP Agordzo, dared the A-G to go to court.



"Even when the court has pronounced me acquitted and discharged, the Attorney General is walking out there to say that if they had done their work very well I would have been also imprisoned.



"How could you be doing this kind of thing? He is the Attorney General, if he had anything else, if he had some problem with the judgment he knows what to do. Go to the Supreme Court, go on appeal," he said.



He added "I dare them to go, put me on record. I beg them to go to the Supreme Court."



Dr. Agordzor was freed along with Colonel Gameli and Corporal Seidu Abubakar, another junior military officer.



The case, which started on April 24, 2021, involved Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, the deceased CEO of Citadel Hospital, Dr. Agordzor, and eight more.



They faced various charges, such as conspiracy to high treason, abetment to high treason, and high treason.



