Coup plot case: ‘Bar will reciprocate respect from the bench’ – Lawyer Adawudu clashes with judges

General News of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The lawyer for the four alleged coup plotters currently standing trial in Accra, Victor Kwadjoga Adawudu, has reportedly clashed with the three-member panel of judges for the case during proceedings on Thursday.



According to a news report by ‘The Chronicle, the exchange of words happened after the lawyer expressed his displeasure with the judges for going on with the case on Monday even though he was sick and could not attend the trial.



He accused the judges of being biased because they also adjourned the case when any of them was not available, but they allowed one of his clients, Kafui Donya, to present his evidence-in-chief in his absence.



One of the judges, Justice Stephen Oppong, who replied to him (the lawyer), said that they made no mistake by going on with the trial in his absence.



Justice Oppong explained that the court was at liberty to continue with proceedings even in the absence of any of the lawyers.



But lawyer Adawudu insisted that he should have been present for the evidence-in-chief, which resulted in a heated argument that ignited the atmosphere in the court.



Justice Oppong, who was not happy with the tone of Adawudu, cautioned him against speaking back at the bench since it was disrespectful.



But the lawyer rebutted, the “bar will reciprocate respect from the bench”.



The panel of judges replied to him, saying that he should be respectful to them and that he was not the one who appointed them.



Background:



Dr. Mac-Palm Frederick, who recently died, together with two others; Ezor Kafui and Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu, were, on Friday, September 20, 2019, picked up by a joint team from the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) and the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) for plotting a coup against the presidency with the intent to destabilize the country.



The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, in a press release, revealed how state agencies detected and foiled a planned attack on the Jubilee House leading to the retrieval of several arms, explosive devices, and ammunition from Alajo and Bawaleshie in Accra and Dodowa respectfully.



Following the alleged coup attempt, the three accused persons were today, September 24 arraigned before the Kaneshie District Court and slapped with five charges.



Some of the charges they’re faced with are conspiracy to commit crimes; to wit manufacturing of arms and ammunition without lawful authority, possessing explosives and firearms without lawful excuse, and manufacture of firearms without lawful authority.



But reacting to the charges after court proceedings, Dr. Mac-Palm while being escorted by the BNI to his vehicle shouted by pleading innocent to the charges levelled against him.



According to him, he knows the truth will definitely come out for him to be vindicated so he is not in any way bothered about the whole issue.



However, the Kaneshie District Court presided over by the magistrate, Rosemond Dodua Agyiri, has remanded the alleged coup plotters into BNI custody and ordered that family members and lawyers be allowed to visit the accused persons.



This follows after the prosecutor; ASP Sylvester Asare asked the court to remand the three suspects into BNI custody to enable them to continue with investigations smoothly.



Meanwhile, watch the latest SayItLoud episode on GhanaWeb TV below:

























Watch the latest episode of People and Places below:



















IB/OGB