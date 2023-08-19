Counter accusations as SDA pastor closes down church over claims his elders are corrupt

General News of Saturday, 19 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A pastor at a Manhyia branch of the SDA Church has been forced to close his own church over allegations that the elders of the prayer ministry have been involved in corrupt practices.



The Acts 2000 local SDA Church at Manhyia was closed down also because, according to its leader, Pastor Dr. Kwame Annor-Boahen of the Adventist (SDA) North Ghana Union, the elders of the church had not been conducting church services in the right manner.



In a report by The Chronicle newspaper on Friday, August 18, 2023, it said that the closure of the church took effect on Monday, August 14, 2023, with a ban on prayers at the local church.



It added that Dr. Annor-Boahen had engaged some police officers to guard the premises of the church and prevent any prayer group from entering it to pray.



The report added that the pastor had also complained about how the elders of the church had turned the prayer sessions into a money-making enterprise while adopting Charismatic and Pentecostal ways of praying.



He added that these ways of praying are alien to the practices and doctrines of the Adventist faith, according to the report.



Pastor Dr. Kwame Annor-Boahen is also said to have expressed surprise at the showing of spiritual and supernatural powers during ministering and prayers, which includes such alien practices as bathing women.



The report added that due to the closure of the church, members who had come to the church premises to pray on Wednesday were compelled to hold their prayers on the adjoining streets.



Meanwhile, the elders, who have been accused of extorting money from their members, have fought back against the claims, stating that they are unfounded.



Instead, the elders are also accusing their pastor of only using this move to cover up alleged financial malfeasance under his administration.



They also accuse him of rather indulging in acts that point to the denunciation of the SDA faith when he disregarded the Sabbath as an Adventist and celebrated his retirement at a public event at Rattray Park on Saturday, July 1, 2023.



The matter was eventually sent to the Manhyia Divisional Police, where it was agreed that Pastor Dr. Annor Boahen erred in his actions, and he personally admitted that he had not explored all the avenues available before his actions.



AE/OGB