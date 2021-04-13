Counselor Lutterodt donates to kayayes, educates them on sex

Regional News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Counselor Lutterodt Foundation has made donations to some head porters at Agbogbloshie, Accra.



Dubbed ‘Feed Mother and Child’, the initiative forms part of the foundation’s aim to provide support to the needy.



Not only were the head porters given food; they were also educated on diseases such as diabetes, hypertension as well as how to avoid unwanted pregnancies.



“The foundation seeks to support people in diverse ways, key amongst them is educating them about health-related issues, supporting them with food. We’ve done this for years in the United States and in Ghana as well. On this occasion, we aimed at feeding and clothing 5,000 people,” Counselor Lutterodt told the media.



“I demonstrated to them the best way to wear a condom,” he added.



Madam Barikisu Amadu, New Patriotic Party Deputy Women’s Organiser for Odododiodio constituency commended the foundation for the selfless activity.



“This is very impressive. Although we are in Accra, we lack knowledge about a lot of things. I’m glad he organized such an event to educate and feed my people,” she said.



