Council of Zongo Chiefs pray for peaceful elections

The special Quranic recitation was graced by the National Chief Imam,

The National Council of Zongo Chiefs has held a special prayer for peaceful elections in the country.



The special Quranic recitation, graced by the National Chief Imam, was organised for the country to have a peaceful election.



Various prayers were offered for the success of the country for an incident-free election.



Meanwhile, the Council of Zongo Chiefs has commended Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for supporting their initiative and also asking for prayers to be said for the country.



The Council, while thanking him for his decision to build their secretariat for them, also praised him for his good intentions and the support he has been offering to Zongo communities and the underprivileged.



They prayed for Allah to protect the Vice President and grant him his wishes.



The National Chief Imam, alongside leading Islamic clerics, led the Quranic recitation and prayers for the country.





