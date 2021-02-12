Politics of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: Class FM

Council of State polls: Ashanti region re-elects Chief of Agona Akrofonso

Nana Owusu Achiaw Brempong was re-elected at the Council of State election held in Kumasi

Former Ashanti Regional member of the Council of State, Nana Owusu Achiaw Brempong has retained his position in the just-ended election.



He was re-elected at the Council of State election which was held in Kumasi.



Out of a total of 86 votes cast, Nana Brempong had 77 of the votes and in all, the election was contested by 6 candidates.



His main contenders, Chief of Bonwire, Nana Bobie Ansah II had 6 votes while Assemblymember for Fankyinebra electoral area got 3 votes.



The other candidates did not secure any votes.



Eight candidates initially set out to contest the position, however, 2 withdrew before the start of the polls.



Nana Brempong who thanked the delegates for re-electing him, promised to ensure that credible and reliable counsel is given to the President.



Also, Mr ET Mensah will be representing the Greater Accra Region on the Council of State.



The former Ningo Prampram MP of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) won the slot organized by the Electoral Commission in all 16 regions of Ghana.



The former minister of sports, according to the Greater Accra Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, Mr Kwame Amoah, got 100 percent of the votes to win the slot.



He nudged off his predecessor Nii Kotei Dzani, who wanted another term as well as other contenders such as Mr Michael Kofi Mensah, Mr Wilbeck Ato Sefah, Mr John Mantse Akwetey, Nene Konor Atiapah III and Charles Andrew Parker-Allotey.