Council of State pledges to work closely with Parliament

Source: 3 News

The Council of State has pledged to work closely with Parliament for the overall development of the country’s democracy.



This came to light when some key members of the Council called on Speaker Alban Bagbin, his two deputies, and the leadership of the House.



The Chairman of the Council, Nana Otuo Siriboe II, took the opportunity to call on Members of Parliament to be measured in their actions and utterances both on the floor of the House and in public space.



He also urged them to put the interest of the country ahead of any other interest at all times.



The Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu referring to Members actions on the floor said heckling and filibustering is part of Parliamentary practice but also said the leadership is working with Members to project a more positive image of their Membership and institution of Parliament.



The Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu pointed out a few lacuna in the law and sought to get the former Chief Justice Georgina Theodora Wood’s views on how to fill the gaps in the provisions in some of the country’s laws.